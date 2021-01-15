Air NZ reflects on $454 million loss in 2020

It reported a $454 million loss for the year ended June because the Covid-19 pandemic clipped its wings.

Air New Zealand's international flights dropped from more than 30,000 in 2019, to under 10,000 last year.

Overall passenger numbers fell from 17.6 million to 8.4 million.

It brought in more than 10 million items of PPE gear to help with the Covid-19 response, while its cleaning staff used over 45,000 litres of disinfectant on aircraft.

Chief executive Greg Foran said returning to normal levels of air travel would be complex.

"We are working closely with government agencies on preparations for safe travel," he said.

Foran wanted the airline to emerge from Covid-19 in a better position.

Air New Zealand's first quarantine-free flight from Auckland to Brisbane took flight on 7 January.