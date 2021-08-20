Auckland Airport reports $464m profit

Chief executive Adrian Littlewood said the 2021 financial year had been a year like no other, with the lowest number of international arrivals and departures since 1972.

"Covid-19 changed our business overnight bringing constant upheaval to almost every part of our operation," he said.

Reported profit after tax was up 139.4 percent to $464.2 million

Underlying profit fell by $230.3 million to a loss of $41.8 million

Revenue was down 50.4 percent to $281.1 million

No final dividend will be paid

Total number of passengers decreased to 6.4 million, down 58.5 percent on the previous financial year.

The company will give each permanent employee $1500 in shares as an acknowledgement of their work over the period and the role they will play as aviation recovers.