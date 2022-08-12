Digicel announces five weekly cash prize winners in Tonga Tu’uloa campaign

The names drawn are:

Elina Raass from Toloa wins $500 cash (Recharge Offer)

Sesalili Huahulu from Folaha wins $500 cash (Prime Bundle Offer)

Isikeli Afuha'amango from Vava'u wins $500 cash (EVD Offer)

Puli'uvea Vaiangina from Nukunuku wins $500 cash (Sim Acquisition Offer)

Muimuinoa Lamelangi from Kolovai wins $100 Shopping voucher (MyCash Offer)

The Tonga Tu’uloa promotion offers Digicel customers the chance to Top Up $10 or more and go into the draw to win cash prizes every week.

There is also a chance to be in the lucky draw to win the grand prize total of $50,000 cash.

Photo supplied