Digicel announces five weekly cash prize winners in Tonga Tu’uloa campaign

The names drawn are:
- Elina Raass from Toloa wins $500 cash (Recharge Offer)
- Sesalili Huahulu from Folaha wins $500 cash (Prime Bundle Offer)
- Isikeli Afuha'amango from Vava'u wins $500 cash (EVD Offer)
- Puli'uvea Vaiangina from Nukunuku wins $500 cash (Sim Acquisition Offer)
- Muimuinoa Lamelangi from Kolovai wins $100 Shopping voucher (MyCash Offer)
The Tonga Tu’uloa promotion offers Digicel customers the chance to Top Up $10 or more and go into the draw to win cash prizes every week.
There is also a chance to be in the lucky draw to win the grand prize total of $50,000 cash.
Photo supplied