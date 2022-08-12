 

Digicel announces five weekly cash prize winners in Tonga Tu’uloa campaign

BY: Loop Pacific
18:27, August 12, 2022
6 reads

Five winners have each collected cash prize in the weekly draw of Digicel Tonga’s Tu’uloa promotion.

The names drawn are:

  • Elina Raass from Toloa wins $500 cash (Recharge Offer)
  • Sesalili Huahulu from Folaha wins $500 cash (Prime Bundle Offer)
  • Isikeli Afuha'amango from Vava'u wins $500 cash (EVD Offer)
  • Puli'uvea Vaiangina from Nukunuku  wins $500 cash (Sim Acquisition Offer)
  • Muimuinoa Lamelangi from Kolovai wins $100 Shopping voucher (MyCash Offer)

The Tonga Tu’uloa promotion offers Digicel customers the chance to Top Up $10 or more and go into the draw to win cash prizes every week.

There is also a chance to be in the lucky draw to win the grand prize total of $50,000 cash.

 

Photo supplied 

     

Tags: 
Digicel
Tonga Tu’uloa campaign
Weekly cash prize winners
  • 6 reads