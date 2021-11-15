Digicel Business first telecommunications provider in the Pacific to be awarded Microsoft Gold Partner status

Testament to the skill, professionalism of the teams and the caliber of its technical solutions, Digicel Business achieved Gold Partner status for Azure Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

Microsoft’s Partner Network Programme is competency-based and is designed to demonstrate a specific proven skill set that meets customers’ specific needs and is easily recognisable to prospective customers.

As the highest level of certification available, Gold Partners are recognised for offering innovative business solutions and are among the top 1 percent of Microsoft Partners worldwide. Microsoft’s certification process is extremely rigorous requiring regular auditing to ensure partners are maintaining that high degree of skill, proficiency and experience.

Claudia Monteiro, Microsoft Commercial Partner Leader, said; “As the first telco in the Pacific to achieve this level of accreditation, Digicel has cemented its position as a key strategic partner for Microsoft. By offering transformative managed services to businesses of all sizes, Digicel is helping to position the region as a place to invest and innovate. We’re looking forward to the many benefits our partnership can drive for the economies of the Pacific.”

Commenting on Digicel Business Gold Partner status, Regional CEO – Pacific Markets, Shally Jannif, said; “This is next level for us. It’s all about partnering for success to ensure we offer our customers the best possible solutions to support their business needs. Through our infrastructure, reach and local expertise, we’re delivering scalable and secure cloud services to businesses across the region and now our customers have that all-important independent verification that they are indeed getting the best when they choose us as their solutions provider.”

Photo supplied