Digicel gifts Halapua Foleva with Easter hamper in promotion

“I have been with Digicel for more than 4 years now. I’ve won some different prizes before too but it’s my first time to win an Easter Hamper and I am so happy,” Foleva said.

Foleva who is works as an export farmer said that he really enjoys watching rugby on DigicelTV when he’s at home and when away from home he watches the games on the PlayGo app.

“My advice to all is that using the Digicel Apps makes your life easier,” he said.

“Thank you Digicel Tonga for the wonderful promotions & prices also he great service you provide for us Tongans,” he said.

The Home Entertainment Promotion gifts a $150 Easter hamper every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who signed up to a Home Internet plan from $65 or the TV Ultra Plan every week.

There is also a Grand Prize for a one-year free subscription to be won at the end of the Promotion.

Photo supplied