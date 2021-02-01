Digicel launches ‘Ofa Atu Campaign

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “We know that ‘Ofa or Love is that very foundation which closely connects us all together; our love for God, our love of family & kainga and our love for our country. Our ‘Ofa Atu campaign wishes to acknowledge that virtue as we give back to our loyal customers through our campaign offers for this month.”

The ‘Ofa Atu Campaign is giving away $5,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win weekly cash & smartphones, shopping vouchers, a weekend getaway at Fafa Island Resort, and more.

There are also specials offers for Waitangi Day, Chinese New Year, and Valentine’s Day.

And there’s an exclusive Sunday bundle plan available on MyDigicel app for all to enjoy!

Customers continue to be delighted with the $120 DL3 Pro smartphone which comes with a free sim loaded with a generous 45GB Prime Bundle.

And more rewards are won with the digital apps –Bip, DMusic and the MyDigicel app Shake & Win prizes.

The Digicel Prime Ma'alahi Bundle data plan now offers $10 for 45GB and $20 for 188GB for customers to enjoy the most of what they love as they live out their digital lifestyle every day.

Photo supplied