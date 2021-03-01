Digicel launches Easter Together Campaign

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “This year’s theme reminds us all of what’s most important during Easter for every Tongan and that is communities celebrating together hope for all mankind through Jesus Christ. It’s about being generous; being able to share more love, life and laughter this Easter season.”

The Easter Campaign is giving away $10,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win weekly cash & credit, smartphones, laptop, free Home Entertainment subscription, return flights with Lulutai Airlines and more.

Also, customers get a 45GB bonus with every DL3 Pro smartphone or 4G sim. And more rewards are won with the digital apps –BiP, D’Music and the MyDigicel app Shake & Win prizes.

Customers will also enjoy the bonus data offered by the Digicel Prime Ma'alahi Bundle data plans at affordable prizes so that they can experience their best digital lifestyle ever.

Photo supplied