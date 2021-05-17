Digicel puts the ‘US’ in customer with global ‘Customer Day'

The first-ever global ‘Customer Day’ saw everyone in Digicel, everywhere across all markets, all functions and all teams dedicating an entire day to all things customer.

Whether it was partnering with a Customer Care agent to take customer calls, responding to customers on web chat, going on a truck roll with the Digicel+ technical and installation team or attending to customers in-store or at meetings with corporate customers – every one of Digicel’s 3,500 non-customer facing employees partnered up with customer-facing employees to serve customers.

Commenting on the drive to put customers at the centre of everything the organisation does, Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan, said; “Truth be told, without our customers, we don’t have a business. We take that responsibility to serve them very seriously and we always want to do better and be better for them. So our Customer Day was a chance to walk in the shoes of our amazing customer-facing employees, learn from them and from our customers – and thank them.”

He continues; “This was all about putting the ‘US’ in customer and I could not be more proud and thrilled at how our 7,000 people worldwide responded to the challenge. The energy and enthusiasm from our people and our customers was sky high and it was such a success that we will be making it a regular thing.”

Photo supplied