Digicel Rewards for loyal customers

Digicel Rewards is a loyalty program that allows customers to redeem data bundles, redeem mobile phones and accessories whereby customers will be able to upgrade to better devices or add to their existing user experience. The loyalty program also extends to Sky Pacific and Unwired customers who can earn points. That is not all, in the future, Digicel plans to extend the Rewards program to third party businesses to allow customers to redeem points on their purchases.

Customers gain Reward points based on their activity and their age on the network, which is the amount of time a person has spent being a Digicel customer. Simply the more you opt-in to and stay connected, the more points accumulated to redeem for cool mobile phones, accessories, telco rewards, gifting data bundles to family and friends and much more. To take advantage of the loyalty program, customers need to download the Digicel Rewards App from Play Store in order to sign up, start earning and tracking their points in real-time.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “For the last 13 years, Digicel has provided the best products and services to customers across Fiji and to say thank you for their loyal support, we are giving customers a chance to earn and redeem these points for amazing gifts. Every time customers opt-in to a prepaid plan or successfully subscribe to Unwired, Sky Pacific and Triple Play plans, they will receive instant points. Customers will also earn points for how long they have been a Digicel customer.”

“As customers’ expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on delivering benefits that are important to them. Our customers can now earn points and redeem that towards Digicel rewards.”

“In future, our customers can look forward to converting their Rewards points towards other purchases with expanded locations at supermarkets, service stations and other partners to deliver even more value to our customers.”

Digicel is committed to ‘Simply More’, a promise of going above and beyond offering customers the best service, the best value and the best experience. Digicel Rewards does exactly that.

Photo supplied caption: Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed