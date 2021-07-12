Digicel sponsors Miss Galaxy Pageant 2021

Joey Mataele, Director for the Miss Galaxy Pageant, said the Tonga Leitis Association (TLA) is always grateful to receive the continuous and generous support from Digicel.

Mataele said this year’s theme ‘I can. You can. We can stop all forms of violence in Tonga’ raises a critical issue that Tonga must continue to address. The recent tragic loss of the President for the TLA was a direct result of unchecked violence that must be curbed.

This year’s event in addition to the Miss Galaxy Pageant includes are Market Day for local businesses and organisations to display their products and services at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall from July 14th to 16th.

The Miss Galaxy Pageant is the TLA’s main platform to raise awareness about gender diversity. It is one of the key events in Tonga that attracts hundreds of spectators.

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga Caption: Joey Mataele receives the cheque from Ragigia Dawai (left) and Siosifa Pomana (right) of Digicel Tonga