Digicel spreads Christmas cheer at Tonga’s Vaiola Hospital

There was excitement in the air and smiles all around as staff of Digicel Tonga and Santa handed out gifts to the children yesterday (Tuesday).

Sharing the joy of Christmas across all communities and especially with the children is what makes Christmas what it is and for Digicel it’s rewarding to be able to give back and bring the spirit of Christmas to those that need it most.

The experience was not only fulfilling but invaluable to give back simply more to those that need it most.

Digicel will continue with its Community Initiatives for the rest of the week.

