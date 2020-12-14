Digicel Tonga awards it’s high performers for 2020

These awards were nominated by staffs and based on the performance, commitment, work ethics and sheer commitment, determination and support for the business that they have demonstrated as individuals or as a team.

The categories were; Employee of the year award, Outstanding performer of the year with two winners, Team Recognition Award and lastly the CEO’s Choice Award.

The recipients of these awards were presented with their prizes and certificates by the CEO, Anthony Seuseu. These were;

Employee of the Year Award – this is for the employee that showed commitment throughout the year, dedication in not only their area of work but would go beyond the call of duty. This individual performed exceptionally well and has maintained a high level of productivity throughout the year. The award of a return flight for 2 Adults to ‘Eua Island sponsored by Lulutai Airlines plus two nights at the Blue Water Resort in ‘Eua valued at TOP$700. The winner was Paea Taukapo, Direct Sales Representative and has been with the Company for 7 years. Paea Taukapo has been instrumental in driving handset acquisition sales, sim activations, TV and Home Internet for Consumer Sales and consistently always achieved his daily targets.

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award - this award goes to the employee who has produced high quality of work over an extended period of time, giving extra effort to complete a job or handle a heavier workload, filling in when the department was short-staffed, volunteering for and working on special projects and serving beyond the scope of work and contributing to its success. There were two exceptional winners for this Award; Evelini Hurrell who won return boat transfers for 2 Adults to Fafa Island Resort plus 2 nights’ accommodation valued at TOP$1,500. Evelini Hurrell has been in the business for five years and started as a Customer Care Agent. She now holds the position of Retail and Direct Sales Area Supervisor. The second Winner is Asiate Vaka who won a return flight for 2 Adults to Vava’u plus 2 nights accommodation at the Mystic Sands valued at TOP$1,500. Asiate is a Business Solutions Accounts Executive and has been with the Company for six years starting as a Customer Care Agent.

Team Recognition Award - this award goes to the most outstanding team. Team work is an important ingredient to the business and this award is for the team that has shown a united front and worked together despite all odds. They have grown as a team to build on internal and external relationships and excelled as a team in any project assigned to them. They also have shown the willingness to work with any other team outside of their own work scope. The award of TOP$500 cash was presented to the Customer Care Team led by the Customer Care Manager, Kasatolo Mailangi. The team have adapted to changes throughout the year and improved their KPIs with many challenges along the way.

CEO’s Choice Award - this Award is the CEO’s choice of a Senior Leader or Potential Future Leader that has demonstrated great leadership for the business. It is an individual who has shown encouragement and inspired their team as well as others to make a difference in the workplace. It’s a leader or mentor that has demonstrated outstanding service to other employees or visitors and has proven workplace diversity exists. This award of TOP$2,000 cash was presented to Lionel Tu’inukuafe, Technical Manager. Lionel has been in the business 12 years and was also the recipient of this award in 2018. Lionel has been a great example to aspiring local leaders in his influence amongst the wider team to work hard, stay focused and have a teachable spirit.