Digicel Tonga launches Emancipation Campaign

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “This month we’re excited to celebrate Tonga’s Independence Day and to highlight that as part of our campaign theme. After a year and half of the coronavirus pandemic, Tonga still remains as one of the few in the world where there are no cases or evidence of the virus’s presence. That sense of being free from the threat to health is welcomed and treasured by Tongans now as much as it was over a century ago when they were liberated by their King from serfdom.”

“During this month we’ll be supporting key events such as the annual Free Wesleyan Church Conference with special promotions as we also lead up to celebrating His Majesty’s Birthday next month," Seuseu said.

The Emancipation Campaign is giving away more than $5,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win weekly cash & credit, smartphones, shopping vouchers, and more.

Also, for the first time, Digicel is offering customers free messaging exclusive to its BiP App.

Customers will get a 45GB bonus with every DL3 Pro smartphone or sim purchase or through electronic top up. And more rewards are won with the digital apps – BiP, D’Music, Billo, Loop and the MyDigicel app Shake & Win prizes.

Customers will also enjoy the bonus data offered by the Digicel Prime Ma'alahi Bundle data plans at affordable prizes.

Our customers can find out more information by calling our dedicated Customer Care team on 123 or visiting our Digicel Tonga Website www.digiceltonga.com or our Digicel Tonga Facebook Page for updates

