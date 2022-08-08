Digicel Tonga Tu'uloa promotion weekly $500 cash prize winners announced

The names drawn are:

Manase Tu'inauvai from Nukunuku wins $500 Cash (Recharge Offer),

Cassandra Fonua from Fo'ui wins $500 Cash (Prime Bundle Offer),

Filipe Fisi'italia from Hoffa wins $500 Cash (Sim Acquisition),

'Akau'ola Veamatahau from Vava'u wins $500 Cash (EVD Offer)

Lisiuini Tu'ungafasi from Kolomotu'a wins a $100 Shopping Voucher (MyCash Offer).

The Tonga Tu’uloa promotion offers Digicel customers the chance to Top Up $10 or more and go into the draw to win $500 cash every week.

There is also a chance to be in the lucky draw to win the grand prize total of $50,000 cash.

