 

Digicel Tonga Tu'uloa promotion weekly $500 cash prize winners announced

BY: Loop Pacific
13:54, August 8, 2022
Five winners have each collected $500 cash prize in the weekly draw of Digicel Tonga’s Tu’uloa promotion.

The names drawn are:

  • Manase Tu'inauvai from Nukunuku wins $500 Cash (Recharge Offer),
  • Cassandra Fonua from Fo'ui wins $500 Cash (Prime Bundle Offer),
  • Filipe Fisi'italia from Hoffa wins $500 Cash (Sim Acquisition),
  • 'Akau'ola Veamatahau from Vava'u wins $500 Cash (EVD Offer)
  • Lisiuini Tu'ungafasi from Kolomotu'a wins a $100 Shopping Voucher (MyCash Offer).

The Tonga Tu’uloa promotion offers Digicel customers the chance to Top Up $10 or more and go into the draw to win $500 cash every week.

There is also a chance to be in the lucky draw to win the grand prize total of $50,000 cash.

 

