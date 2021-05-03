 

Haveluloto student wins $100 in Digicel’s Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Offer Promotion

BY: Loop Pacific
14:37, May 3, 2021
Antonello Mahe of Haveluloto in Tongatapu has won $100 cash in Digicel’s Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Offer Promotion.

“I was helping out my grandparents watering our family garden at home when I got the good news call from 123 informing me that I won $100 cash” said Mahe.

“My parents are working overseas working to support my studies and to provide for myself and my siblings also my grandparents. Winning this prize means a lot will help provide for us this week also help with my younger siblings bus fare and school needs.”

Mahe thanked Digicel saying the prize means a lot to the family.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Offer Promotion offers $100 every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who buy a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle during the week.

 

Photo Digicel Tonga Caption: Antonello Mahe with her cash prize

     

