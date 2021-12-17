 

Investors should understand Pacific culture first

BY: Loop Pacific
14:01, December 17, 2021
Private investors looking to join the New Zealand government's Invest-Pacific fund are being urged to understand Pacific culture first.

New Zealand needs to attract $40 million for a fund that will enable projects targeting climate change, sustainability and covid-19 recovery in the Pacific.

But, Pacific Cooperation Foundation Project Manager David Vaeafe said it's important the Pacific way is acknowledged, and the fund has the potential to do a lot of long term good.

"For private investors, they've got to understand how the Pacific works and how the talanoa process works and how things are done. Investing in the US is totally different from investing in the Pacific. That's vitally important for any foreign investor."

Photo file   Caption: Apia Samoa 

     

