Kaifoto and Tu’ipulotu win credit in Digicel promotion

“I enjoy using the Digicel Apps and my favourite app is PlayGo. I can watch my favourite movies on my phone while I’m working at the same time,” Kaifoto said.

Kaifoto said this is her first time to win a prize from Digicel and she is really grateful for it.

“Malo ‘Aupito Digicel e ‘ofa. I will use this credit to buy plans from the MyDigcel App for more chances of winning other prizes.”

Tu’ipulotu said he often receives top up from his relatives overseas and at times he would top up with almost $70 to buy data and other plans.

He said he buys the $20 Prime Ma’alahi Bundle for his favourite apps, D’Music and PlayGo.

“I work from home to provide for my family, so I have a lot of time to enjoy the Digicel Apps like watching TV on PlayGo,” Tu’ipulotu said. “Malo lahi Digicel for this opportunity.”

“Winning this $100 credit saves my credit money for next week so that’s a bonus,” Tu’ipulotu said.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter Promotion gifts $100 credit every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who bought a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle twice or more during the week.

