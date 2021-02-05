Labour mobility policy launched in Tonga

The policy, which was endorsed by cabinet in 2020, aims to maximise the ability of workers to move overseas to get jobs.

Thousands of Tongans are employed in labour mobility schemes in New Zealand and Australia in horticulture, meat processing, construction, tourism and hospitality.

Tonga's Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa said his country benefitted greatly from labour mobility.

The greatest benefit, he said, was in providing employment opportunities for the unemployed and the poor so that they could improve their standards of living.

Tu'i'onetoa was grateful for the governments of Australia and New Zealand for their commitment in providing labour mobility opportunities for Tongans.

He also expressed hope for similar future opportunities in countries such as Japan and China.