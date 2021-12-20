LPG prices increase for consumers in Tonga

The new price of LPG in Tongatapu is 4.72 TOP/kg up by 0.44 from the previous quarter.

Consumers in Vava’u will now pay 4.77 TOP/kg and those on Ha’apai will pay 5.90 TOP/kg.

The price in Eua is 5.76 and in Niuatoputapu it’s now 7.06 TOP/kg.

The huge increase in the local prices is the result of the continuous increase in international prices and freight rate over the last 3 months.

A release from the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development said butane prices increased to USD748/tonne. This was a 25% (USD148/tonne increase compared to the last quarter.

Propane gas also increased by USD70/tonne to a new price of

USD870/tonne.

Freight rate increased by USD6/tonne that is inclusive of a higher bunker price.

While Saudi CP prices have been surging, crude oil prices have also been rising although not as sharply as LPG.

LPG prices are set on a quarterly basis and are based on the cargoes received on the past three months.

