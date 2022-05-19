McDonald's and Wendy's sued for burger ads that mislead on size

In a proposed class-action lawsuit, he accuses the fast food giants of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

He is seeking $50m (£40.3m) in damages for himself and other similarly duped customers.

The chains did not comment immediately on the suit, which compiles many complaints from social media.

Rival Burger King was hit with a similar lawsuit in Florida in March, by the same law firms representing New Yorker Justin Chimienti.

While Burger King has yet to respond in court, an amended complaint shows that more unhappy customers have signed onto the suit.

The companies' adverts are "unfair and financially damaging consumers as they are receiving food that is much lower in value than what is being promised", the complaints say.

The "actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," they add.