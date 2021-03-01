Mele To’a wins weekend away at Fafa Island Resort in Digicel promotion

“This is a wonderful prize to receive but unfortunately I can’t enjoy this together with my husband because he is away in New Zealand for work,” To’a said.

“I’ll consider maybe giving it away as a gift for a couple to go away for a lovely weekend.”

To’a runs a small handicraft business which supports her children’s education, while her husband works in New Zealand.

She said she buys the Prime Bundle plans often to stay in touch with her husband via the internet and also with friends and family abroad.

She said she is learning about the new apps on the Prime Bundle.

“I really want to say thank you Digicel for supporting us always by giving back to us customers in times like these,” To’a said.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In Promotion from the ‘Ofa Atu Campaign gave customers who bought the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle plans -45GB for $10 and 188GB for $20, the opportunity to win a weekend for two at the Fafa Island Resort valued at $1,000.

The Promotion ended Sunday, 28 February 2021.



Photo supplied