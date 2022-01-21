Netflix faces rocky road after pandemic wins

Overall, Netflix added 18.2 million members last year - roughly half the number who subscribed in 2020.

Investors had hoped that pace would start to pick up again.

But the firm's 2022 forecast brought bad news, sending shares down almost 20% in after-hours trade.

The firm said it expected to add just 2.5 million members in the three months to March - far lower than analysts had expected.

"While retention and engagement remain healthy, acquisition growth has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels," Netflix said, pointing to "Covid overhang and macro-economic hardship" in parts of the world like Latin America.

Netflix, which added 8.3 million subscribers in the last three months of 2021, maintained that there is room to grow, as more and more people switch away from traditional television.

Photo Netflix Caption: Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio