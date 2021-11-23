Nishi Trading launches new packaging

The company in Tonga says the packaging and products were well received at New Zealand’s Fine Food Show in Auckland earlier this year in July.

Operating for over two decades, the family owned Tongan enterprise works with farmers to produce quality products for export.

Project manager Jenny Nishi said : “We purchase 65% of our raw material for Moringa Powder from seven different growers and 75% for Breadfruit Flour and Frozen Breadfruit from twenty growers”.

“Many were impressed with the quality of the packaging and design at the Fine Food Show, there are three more designs we hope to complete in 2021 and one being for Cassava Flour”.

She said the completion of the project would be dependent on the completion of trials required for nutritional testing.

Photo source CocoNew The Agency/PIFON