Pacific Business Trust welcomes new CE for 2023

The Chair of Pacific Business Trust Paul Retimanu says, “We look forward to welcoming Mary Los’e to PBT in the New Year, who will start on 7 February 2023.

“Mary has extensive experience in the private and public sectors and expertise in Partnering, Communications, Media, and Marketing, and in a new era, we are excited to have Mary lead the organisation to achieve big things, together.”

Tagata Pasifika reports Mary was the Chief Service Experience Officer at the National Telehealth Services, Whakarongorau Aotearoa. Here, she led the community co-design, enabling a Pacific Telehealth pathway to meet the needs of communities during the resurgence of Covid-19.

She guided the integration of the Māori and Pacific Covid Vaccination Healthlines, where she is credited with establishing their Pacific and Iwi Māori partnerships.

Of Tongan and Māori descent, Mary is Ngāti Rereahu ki Ngāti Maniapoto and hails from the villages of Ha’ano, Foa and Faleloa in Ha’apai.

Her heritage gives Mary insight to create equitable outcomes for communities, underpinned by her active commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles and Pacific Aotearoa Lalanga Fou Strategic goals.

Mary will take over the role from Interim CEO Tracey Smith, who will resume her role as PBT’s General Manager, Service Delivery.

Photo supplied Caption: Chief Executive, Mary Los’e.