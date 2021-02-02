Peter Hutton wins smartphone in Digicel Postpaid Promotion

“I upgraded my current Postpaid plan and I’ve won this S10 Galaxy!” Hutton said.

“Digicel is the way to go!”

Hutton, 53, who is from New Zealand, has been a Digicel Postpaid customer for the past three years.

He said that the Postpaid plan suits his lifestyle.

Hutton relies on Digicel data for work and home connectivity.

The Christmas Postpaid promotion ran from November last year to the end of January where new Postpaid customers or current customers who upgraded their Postpaid plans entered a lucky draw to win a new Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphone together with 200Gb data.

Photo supplied