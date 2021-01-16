Talia Fakasi'eiki wins new flat screen TV in Digicel promotion

“I feel blessed to receive this wonderful gift for my family,” said Fakasi'eiki, a superintendent at the Tonga Prisons Department.

“My children will return home today (Friday) to witness the great surprise gift from Digicel, which will mean a lot to them.”

He said he was very surprised when he received the call to say he won with Digicel and the team’s visit to his home to present the grand prize of a 58” TV really meant a lot to him and his family.

“I’m very thankful to Digicel, its CEO and staff for the great service for our country and my family today is grateful for the reward received,” Fakasi'eiki said.

He said he pays the $65 home internet plan every month to have internet access for his work and his children, one of whom works and the other is a student, can have internet connectivity.

The Christmas Home & Entertainment promotion gave Home Internet customers the opportunity to win a brand new 58’ TV flat screen grand prize.

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Tonga team led by CEO Anthony Seuseu (right) present the new flat screen TV to Talia Fakasi'eiki (second right)