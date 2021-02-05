Tevita Kafoa wins $1000 in Digicel Back to School Top Up & Opt In Promotion

“I’m a Digicel customer and I feel appreciated to hear that I’ve won this prize,” Kafoa said.

“My son is no longer at school and now started to work but this prize will help him with his new job.”

Kafoa, who works for a local security guard business said he tops up on a weekly basis with the $10 weekly data plan to communicate with his relatives and family, and it also helps with his work that requires the internet connectivity.

“I thank Digicel for continuing to be supporting us locals with these kinds of prizes –may God bless your business,” Kafoa said.

The Back to School Top Up and Opt In Promotion gave customers a chance to win one of two $1000 school scholarships when they topped up $10 or more or bought Digicel prepaid plans.

Photo supplied Caption: Tevita Kafoa (left) receives his prize from Anthony Seuseu - Digicel Tonga CEO