Tonga online business seminar celebrates 50 years of diplomacy with Japan

The business community will get the opportunity to discuss the relationship between the two countries as well as future challenges after Covid-19.

In 2020, the Tongan economy suffered double impact from Cyclone Harold in April and the global pandemic Covid-19.

“The distribution of people and goods is currently interrupted and economic damage continues to be severe. PIC would like to hold a seminar as part of the project to support Tonga and help expand the business,” PIC said in a statement.

According to the Tonga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COVID-19 will likely create long lasting economic damage and change the way enterprises do business in Tonga.

While the country has remained Covid-19 free, Tonga Chamber expects the negative impacts on enterprises from Covid-19 to worsen further when/after coronavirus arrives in Tonga.

Seminar participants will hear about trade and investment opportunities in Tonga as well as the current and future challenge in the context of Covid-19.

Representatives from the fisheries and agriculture sectors have also been invited to present at the seminar.

Photo Facebook/ Embassy of Japan in Tonga