Tonga proceeds with national infrastructure investment plan

The new Plan will not only establish a priority infrastructure project pipeline but will also help improve government infrastructure planning procedures and integration into budget and aid management systems.

The government anticipates a strong focus on infrastructure development. “Infrastructure planning is critical for the government’s development effort. This process will improve the criteria for screening and prioritising infrastructure projects for investment opportunities. We look forward to working with PRIF to complete the work “said Edgar Cocker, Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet.

In June 2020, the PRIF management committee approved a $2.9 million comprehensive program for national infrastructure planning and management. This program will provide support for NIIP-3.

“The recovery phase of COVID-19 highlights the importance of infrastructure in stimulating the economy through job creation and other investment opportunities. PRIF is therefore pleased to support the effort of the Government of Tonga to develop its prioritised infrastructure plan”, said Sean O’Sullivan, PRIF Coordination Office Team Leader.

PRIF is a multi-development partner coordination and technical assistance facility that supports infrastructure development in the Pacific Island countries.

PRIF partners include the Asian Development Bank, Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, European Investment Bank, European Union, Japan International Cooperation Agency, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, US State Department, and the World Bank Group.

