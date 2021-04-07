Ulakai wins return trip to Ha’apai in Digicel promotion

Ulakai was lost for words when he was informed that he won the prize today.

"I top up approximately $80 a week to communicate with friends & family locally and abroad”. My kids downloaded all the Digicel Apps to my phone so I can check my credit and data," he said.

“I am a fulltime farmer to provide for my family here and overseas by exporting”. So this means a lot to myself and my family. I have family too in Ha’apai so this will be a good chance to fly over to see them."

"So Thank You so much Digicel for allowing us farmers & everyone else to not only participate but also to win the amazing promotions. “Malo ‘Aupito” said Ulakai.

The Recharge Easter Promotion offers a free return domestic flight ticket every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who top up $5 or more or bought any prepaid plans during the week.

Photo supplied Caption: Feleti Ulakai with his prize