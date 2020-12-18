Vava’u’s Aita ‘Ala wins $500 cash in Digicel Tonga promotion

“I am so very grateful for today. This is the outcome from being a loyal customer, to top up again and again and to continue to buy Digicel plans, and today it has paid off,” ‘Ala said.

Although she did not expect to win today she said she believed one day she would because she tops up and buys plans regularly.

According to ‘Ala, her favourite data plan is now the new Prime Ma’alahi Bundle.

She said she enjoys the new apps and learning about the new digital experiences that comes with the bundle.

“I wish to thank Digicel from the bottom of my heart for giving me such a wonderful Christmas gift today.”

The Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion is currently running until January 2021 giving customers a chance to win $500 cash every week or the $10,000 grand prize.

Photo supplied ‘Aita Tulilotu ‘Ala from Ta’anea Vava’u with her cash prize