Win TOP$98k Mazda BT50 in Everything is Better Campaign with Digicel

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO said; “As a Digital Operator, we offer the best network, the best digital apps, the best customer service and more – all of which are the reasons Tongans want to be with Digicel. But for those who are not with us yet, this is their opportunity to experience the best of everything. During this campaign and a part of our promise of simply more, we will reward loyal customers with more cash and prizes but also give away the very latest Mazda BT50 4WD valued at TOP$98,000.”

“We’re also investing over TOP$1.2 million this year to keep upgrading our entire network to ensure customers continue to receive the best,” Seuseu added.

The Everything is Better with Digicel Campaign runs from July through to September and is giving away more than $115,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win weekly cash and credit, smartphones, shopping vouchers, and a 4WD Mazda BT50 vehicle grand prize.

There will also be a Family Fun Fair and Community Events throughout the campaign. Digicel will continue to offer customers free messaging exclusive to its BiP App.

Customers will get a 45GB bonus with every DL3 Pro smartphone or SIM purchase or through electronic top up. And more rewards are won with the digital apps – BiP, D’Music, Billo, Loop and the MyDigicel app Shake & Win prizes.

Customers will also enjoy bonus data offered by the Digicel Prime Ma'alahi Bundle plans at affordable prizes.

Customers can find out more information by calling the dedicated Customer Care team on 123 or visiting the Digicel Tonga Website www.digiceltonga.com or Digicel Tonga Facebook Page for updates

Photo supplied