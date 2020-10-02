‘Ana Nau Wins $5000 for Digicel Top Up Promotion

The announcement was made at ‘Ana Nau’s residence at Tofoa where the Digicel team led by the Acting CEO, Ms Ragigia Dawai, visited to meet ‘Ana and her family.

“I was at home today sick and was not able to work but I felt a lot better when I received the call from Digicel that I was a winner! And I didn’t know that it was $5000 cash until the Digicel staff arrived here at home,” ‘Ana said with delight.

“I could think of my parents who are in their 80s now, both alive, and what I can do for them like finishing off our building project at home,” she said with tears. “This gift from Digicel makes a big difference for my family.”

‘Ana would top up $20 every week and often receives top up from her relatives living abroad for which she spends most on internet data. She has recently started using the MyDigicel app, which she has found quite convenient for top up and buy plans on.

‘Ana thanked Digicel for being generous during these difficult times due to the Covid19 pandemic.

This promotion encouraged Digicel customers to top up $5 pa’anga or more or buy prepaid plans on MyDigicel app or *123# to go into the draw to win $200 weekly or the grand prize of $5000 cash.

The Top Up & Opt In promotion ran between August and September giving away to its loyal customers a share of $6,600 cash.