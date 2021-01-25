‘Ana Taufa Wins Smartphone with Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Apps

“Thank you Digicel, you’ve made my year wonderful with this new phone,” ‘Ana said.

‘Ana decided to join the promotion after buying the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle and then started downloading the apps.

“My favourite apps are PlayGo, D’Music and Loop because I enjoy watching movies on it, my household would listen to music on it and when I want to read news then I look up on Loop app,” she said.

‘Ana enjoys the various data plans offered by Digicel and particularly the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle which has led to her winning this prize. She said she also tells others about how useful these apps are to do different things in ones daily life.

The Christmas Download & Install the Prime Ma’alahi Apps promotion, which started last November and ended this month, rewarded all customers who downloaded all the apps –Billo, Bip, D’Music, GoLoud, Loop & Playgo, with the chance to win a new Samsung Note 20 Ultra smartphone.