‘Otu Mahe wins phone in Digicel’s Electronic Top Up Promotion

“Malo ‘aupito Digicel for this new telephone gift,” Mahe said. “I did not expect to win this prize but because of this I feel encouraged and thankful to Digicel for offering me this chance to be part of those who win.”

Mahe said he finds the EVD top up very convenient for him instead of using the flex cards he would often get top up about twice a month at his local store where he receives his credit sent from the store’s smartphone.

The forty-year-old farmer said the smartphone will come handy with his work especially when he’s out in the field and he and his family can still call each other.

The ‘Ofa Atu Electronic (EVD) Top Up Promotion encourages customers to top up electronically with $5 or more via the EVD system and they go into the draw to win a brand new Samsung A01 every week this month.