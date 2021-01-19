Adelaide Ma’afu Wins $500 from Digicel

Adelaide, who works for a local accounting firm, was very grateful to have been selected as the winner for this promotion. She was the lucky winner to join eight others on this Promotion.

“What a nice surprise –thank you so much Digicel,” Adelaide said.

She said often buys the $20 data plan for work and personal use and continues to use Digicel services because of its convenience.

Adelaide said she will use the prize money to help her brother get ready for the upcoming school season.

“Happy New Year, everyone!” Adelaide said after thanking Digicel for the prize money.

Digicel’s Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion ended January 14th where customers were given the opportunity to win a share from $14,000 cash prizes.