Afu Fakatou Wins Smartphone for Electronic Top Up Promotion

“This was unexpected but I’m quite pleased with the prize –thanks Digicel,” Fakatou said.

Thirty-seven year old Fakatou operates a small ice-cream shop and subscribes to many Digicel products such as Digicel TV and Home Internet. Fakatou said he often tops up his phone with $20 Prime Ma’alahi data plan and checks in on the MyDigicel and Loop apps.

“I really enjoy Digicel’s services and this prize encourages me to continue top up electronically at my local agent,” Fakatou said.

The ‘Ofa Atu Electronic (EVD) Top Up Promotion encourages customers to top up electronically with $5 or more via the EVD system and they go into the draw to win a brand new Samsung A01 every week this month, something they could be a Valentine’s gift.