Annie Madden wins $1000 from MyCash Promotion

“Thank you Digicel and thank you Matalupe for providing the MyCash service here,” Madden said.

Madden said she goes shopping at the Matalupe Supermarket every week and with this win she’ll be able to do more shopping because of the convenience MyCash provides. She said that she often receives money transfer via World Remit directly into her MyCash digital mobile wallet.

“I prefer to use MyCash to buy with because I don’t’ have to stand in que at the Digicel store to cash out,” she said.

The MyCash app Pay to Win Promotion gave customers who use the MyCash app to purchase goods and services at the MyCash Merchants an opportunity to win three prizes: first prize $1000 MyCash credit, second prize being a dinner for two valued at $250 and $50 cash as third prize. The Promotion ran between February 5th and April 9th 2021.