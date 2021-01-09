Back to School With Digicel

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “We’re very excited to start the New Year with yet another opportunity to give back to our community and particularly our children who are still in school. We want to make it easier for parents and caregivers, to let them know that we’re there with them every step of the way to ensure their children are supported and are able to participate in school.

Education plays a big role in the lives of Tongans and we’re acknowledging that with our Back to School campaign offers.” The Back to School Campaign is giving away $10,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win school scholarships, stationery packs, a new HP laptop computer, and more. The Student Home Internet Plan promotion ensures students continue live their best educational and digital experience. The budget DL3 Pro smartphone comes with a free sim and lots of data, along with prizes to be won from the MyDigicel app, Bip app and D’Music app and even more with the Prime Ma'alahi Bundle data promotions