A better Christmas for ‘Ofa Taufa with $500 Cash

“Thank you Digicel for making Christmas time this year for me and my family even better!” ‘Ofa said. “I’m speechless because this is the first time for me to win a prize like this from Digicel.”

Fifty nine year old ‘Ofa said she has been a loyal Digicel customer for the past 10 years; she regularly tops up $10 to call her son who lives overseas and to stay in touch with family here and overseas.

“This money will certainly help my family this holiday and especially to prepare my contribution to the annual end-of-year feast & celebrations at my village,” she said.

Digicel’s Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion ends January 2021 where customers go into the lucky draw to win $500 cash every week or the $10,000 grand prize.