Digicel Provides Workplace Experience for IT Students

The Digicel Technical Manager, Lionel Tu’inukuafe, and his team welcomed forty Forms 3 and 4 students including teachers from Beulah College’s Computing and ICT Subject and took them for a tour of the Digicel Network Operations Centre.

“This is a very good opportunity for students to be exposed to the kind of work we do in the Technical Department and for our team to engage students who may be potential Digicel employees in the future,” said Lionel.

Beulah College Principal, Mrs Linda Manuofetoa, said, “Our ICT Careers program is design to introduce students to the relevant workplaces so that they have a good idea of what it would be like to follow a career in that field. I thank Digicel and its Technical team for the opportunity for our students to extend their learning from the classroom onto the field.”

Digicel Tonga recently completed and reached a 100% LTE 4G network coverage across Tonga.