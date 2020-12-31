Digicel Reward Gives Tavake Hope for the New Year

“I’m very grateful today –thank you Digicel” Tavake said. “This reward has given me and my business hope for the new year.”

Tavake is an entrepreneur who owns two businesses –an electrical & DJ service, in Vava’u. He regularly tops up $200 or more to buy mostly data plans for his business operations.

“I download lots of music for my DJ service and Digicel’s internet service helps a lot to make it easier for me by using the MIFI device data plans,” he said.

“And sometimes I gift my friends with credit when they ask me to.”

“It’s a difficult time now businesses around the country but this reward will help make things easier for mine as I prepare for the new year,” Tavake said.

Digicel’s Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion ends first week of January 2021 with the $10,000 cash grand prize lucky draw.