Digicel rewards Loata Siale in Home Entertainment Promotion

“What a nice surprise – thank you so much Digicel,” Siale said.

“This means a lot to our little family and I really look forward to going shopping.”

Siale has been a Digicel customer since the company launched in Tonga.

She said the Home Internet plan helps her connect with her loved ones overseas. “The lockdown (due to the Pandemic) made us rely on Digicel’s internet services to stay in touch with her friends and families here and abroad.”

Siale said she’s grateful always for Digicel supporting their customers including those who live in the outer islands like ‘Eua.

The ‘Ofa Atu Home Entertainment Promotion rewards customers who sign up or upgrade to the Digicel Play TV Ultra Plan or Home Internet starting from the $65 plan with a chance to win a shopping voucher valued at $180 every week.