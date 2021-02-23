Digicel rewards Mele He’ehau in Recharge Promotion

“This has really made my day, I still can’t believe my luck –thank you so much Digicel,” He’ehau said. “Today, I’m here at the hospital to see the doctor but this phone call from Digicel to tell me I’ve won this money really makes me and my mother really happy! Thank you again Digicel.”

The 17-year old student said she usually buys top up from her local store and also receives top up from her relatives overseas. She said she often buys the 7-day Prime Ma’alahi Bundle which has a lot of data, and she’s learning more about the new apps.

He’ehau said the cash means a lot to her family which her mother will use to buy groceries and spend some on her school stationeries.

The ‘Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In Promotion offers $200 cash lucky draw every week to all customers that top up top up $10 or more or bought prepaid plans.