Digicel rewards Soni Lutua with a free flight on Lulutai Airlines

“Winning this prize means a lot to me!” ‘Lutua said. “This is huge and a true blessing to my family and I think I deserve it.”

Lutua said that he and his family have been Digicel customers for the past 12 years and they really enjoy the variety of services offered by the company.

“My advice to all Digicel customers is to use its service for not only it benefits us with good rates & quality but at the same time you have a chance to win something in return from Digicel,” he said.

The Recharge Easter Promotion offers a free return domestic flight ticket every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who top up $5 or more or bought any prepaid plans during the week.