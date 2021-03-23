 

Digicel rewards Soni Lutua with a free flight on Lulutai Airlines

BY: Loop Pacific
10:03, March 23, 2021
14 reads

Soni Lutua from Tokomololo, Tongatapu won a free return flight to ‘Eua Island on Lulutai Airlines from Digicel Tonga’s Recharge Easter promotion.

“Winning this prize means a lot to me!” ‘Lutua said. “This is huge and a true blessing to my family and I think I deserve it.”

Lutua said that he and his family have been Digicel customers for the past 12 years and they really enjoy the variety of services offered by the company.

“My advice to all Digicel customers is to use its service for not only it benefits us with good rates & quality but at the same time you have a chance to win something in return from Digicel,” he said.

The Recharge Easter Promotion offers a free return domestic flight ticket every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who top up $5 or more or bought any prepaid plans during the week.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Digicel Tonga
  • 14 reads