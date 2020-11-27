Digicel surprises loyal customers

Tuitu’u Katoa won the first $200 PTH Voucher on Digicel’s Home and Entertainment Christmas Promotion.

Tuitu’u owns a Joinery Company and lives with his family in Havelu. Tuitu’u is a Home Internet Customer and is excited about his prize saying it will prepare him and his family for Christmas coming up.

The second lucky customer is Sulia Vaka’uta who tops up her mobile at least once a week and this week she is the lucky winner in Digicel’s Top Up and Opt In to win Christmas Promotion. Sulia was awarded $500 cash at her home in Longoteme by the Digicel team who visited her this afternoon. Super excited about her cash prize, Sulia is thankful for the rewards Digicel is giving away to Customers and to the Community this Christmas.

Digicel’s Christmas promotion was launched last week, Thursday 19 November and will run until January 2021. The campaign aims to simply give MORE to customers and to the Community.