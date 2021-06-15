Digicel Tonga Acknowledges Distribution Team Performance

Ms ‘Otumaka and her team delivered an outstanding performance over the past 12 months by achieving their monthly targets and to see Digicel top up sales continue to grow year on year.

The Interlinc team is responsible mainly for the distribution of Digicel flex cards to more than 500 resellers across Tonga but also to encourage resellers to drive the purchase and selling of Digicel top up to customers supported by monthly reseller incentives set by Digicel. Top resellers are always grateful to receive rewards from Digicel’s incentives.