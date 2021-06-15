 

Digicel Tonga Acknowledges Distribution Team Performance

BY: Loop Pacific
07:07, June 15, 2021
Ragigia Dawai, Digicel Tonga Retail, Direct Sales & Distribution Manager presented to Vika ‘Otumaka, Lead for the Interlinc Team, a certificate and gift to acknowledge the successful performance of the Interlinc Distribution team.

Ms ‘Otumaka and her team delivered an outstanding performance over the past 12 months by achieving their monthly targets and to see Digicel top up sales continue to grow year on year.

The Interlinc team is responsible mainly for the distribution of Digicel flex cards to more than 500 resellers across Tonga but also to encourage resellers to drive the purchase and selling of Digicel top up to customers supported by monthly reseller incentives set by Digicel. Top resellers are always grateful to receive rewards from Digicel’s incentives. 

     

