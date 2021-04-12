Esipasia Vaka Wins Digicel Easter Hamper

“My nieces & nephews will be so happy to see the goodies especially the Easter eggs,” Vaka said.

Vaka, who is a single stay-home aunty, said that the Digicel TV channels like Nickelodeon & the various movie channels keeps the children entertained and when they go to sleep she have time to watch her favourite movie channel.

“I baby sit my nieces and nephews during the day but when their father comes home he prefers to watch either the documentary or rugby channel, so no one argues with him,” she said.

Vaka said she’s grateful for Digicel’s gift today and also its many offers to support its customers, and she wishes for others to know that the TV channels are there to entertain children and adults alike.

The Home Entertainment Promotion gifts a $150 Easter hamper every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who signed up to a Home Internet plan from $65 or the TV Ultra Plan every week. There is also a Grand Prize for a one year free subscription to be won at the end of the Promotion.