Havili Sefesi wins free ticket for Lulutai Airlines on Digicel Promotion

Havili Sefesi from Vava’u was delighted with a free return flight ticket to Tongatapu Island on Lulutai Airlines from Digicel Tonga’s Recharge Easter promotion.

“This is truly a blessing!” ‘Sefesi said. “I had planned to go to Tongatapu (main island) for a wedding. So winning this means a lot and saves money too.”

Sefesi said that has been a Digicel customer since it was launched in Tonga and has experienced good coverage and service out on the Vava’u island group where he lives and works as a Christian church pastor. He said that he often tops up more than $50 a week mainly for data and this is because he uses the internet for church activities.

“Malo ‘aupito Digicel and to all staff for the great promotions you have created for us customers to be a part of,” he said.

The Recharge Easter Promotion offers a free return domestic flight ticket every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who top up $5 or more or bought any prepaid plans during the week.