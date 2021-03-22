Kathleen Laume wins Gift Hamper on Digicel Home Entertainment Promotion

“When I got the call from Digicel congratulating and informing that I’ve won a Easter Hamper, I was happy and thanking them on the phone,” Laume said. “I didn’t believe my eyes when I saw the Hamper, it was so huge and nicely decorated.”

Laume said that her family is a regular Digicel PlayTV subscriber and has been a Digicel customer for the past 6 years. She said her mother quite enjoys Filipino movies that her brothers would find it challenging to win over the TV during the weekends when rugby is on.

“Thank you so much Digicel for always giving back & sharing the love to your customers,” she said.

The Home Entertainment Promotion gifts a $150 Easter hamper every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who signed up to a Home Internet plan from $65 or the TV Ultra Plan. There is also a Grand Prize for a one year free subscription to be won at the end of the Promotion.